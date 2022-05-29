DuckDaoDime Tops One Day Volume of $131,731.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00009438 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $131,731.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 556.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,999.44 or 0.27414778 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00503616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

