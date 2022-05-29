Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Achieves $8,424.04

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $8,424.04 and approximately $36,092.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00227458 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.57 or 0.01831910 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00325334 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

