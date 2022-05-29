Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $147.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.87.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.