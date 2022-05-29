Elliott Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 3.8% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.25% of Twitter worth $432,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,789,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,666,220. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

