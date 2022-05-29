Elliott Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 3.8% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned 1.25% of Twitter worth $432,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.5% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.17. 16,789,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,666,220. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

