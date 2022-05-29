Elrond Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.79 or 0.00255813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $53.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00089174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00024729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,001,784 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

