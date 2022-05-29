Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMBK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Embark Technology by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

EMBK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,688. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

