Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $38.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,920.00 price objective on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,055.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,041.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,979.42. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

