ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,327 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

