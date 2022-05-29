ETF Managers Group LLC Has $939,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 20,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.04 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.28.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,043 shares of company stock worth $43,262,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

