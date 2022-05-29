ETHPlus (ETHP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ETHPlus (ETHP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. ETHPlus has a market capitalization of $1,307.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPlus has traded up 0% against the dollar. One ETHPlus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,225.92 or 0.99966085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

ETHPlus Coin Profile

ETHPlus is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

