Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $107.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($132.98) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($132.98) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

