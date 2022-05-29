Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

