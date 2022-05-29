Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the April 30th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.1 days.

OTCMKTS EXXRF traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.97. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. Exor has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Get Exor alerts:

Exor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.