Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,149 ($39.63).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($39.59) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

EXPN stock traded up GBX 87 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,695 ($33.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,401,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,358. The company has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($46.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,775.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,063.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

