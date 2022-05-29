FCA Corp TX Acquires Shares of 2,500 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $260.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.84.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

