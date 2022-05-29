FCA Corp TX Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 721,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.69.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.