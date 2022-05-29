Fear Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $109,426.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

