Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

