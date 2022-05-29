Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
