Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.06 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

