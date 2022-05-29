Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. State Street Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $241.03 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

