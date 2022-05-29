Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €32.51 ($34.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.41 and a 200 day moving average of €34.46. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

