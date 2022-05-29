FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $13.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.73. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.89 EPS.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion.
Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$140.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$142.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.82%.
About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
