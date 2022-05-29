GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$10.24 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of GCM Mining stock opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$442.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

In other GCM Mining news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,060. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 151,440 shares of company stock valued at $720,647.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

