General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.71% of General Mills worth $2,319,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

