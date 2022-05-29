GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.0749 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $238,337.29 and $24.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

