Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Gladstone Capital reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,766. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $394.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

