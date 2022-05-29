Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 770 at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLNCY. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($7.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,563.83.
GLNCY stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.
Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
