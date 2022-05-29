Glitch (GLCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $125,967.00

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Glitch has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $125,967.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,996.13 or 0.27383905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00503996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008853 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.