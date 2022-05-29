Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

GPN traded up $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $132.25. 993,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,183. Global Payments has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $197.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

