GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Exchanges

GoByte (GBX) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $203,633.56 and $2,205.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 77.4% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

