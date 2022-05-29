GoChain (GO) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $97,974.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,178,052,394 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

