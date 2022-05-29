Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 236,800 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $257,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

