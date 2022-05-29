Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,332,620 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,620 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Welltower worth $268,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

