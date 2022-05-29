Grainger’s (GRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 358 ($4.50).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 312.20 ($3.93) on Wednesday. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

