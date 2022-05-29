Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $483.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00216114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006842 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.