Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.39. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.