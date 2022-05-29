Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.
Shares of GRAY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.39. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $7.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.