Grin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $335,395.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,929.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.82 or 0.06124562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00215286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00612333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00590349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00078295 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004383 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

