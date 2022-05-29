Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Down 45.4% in May

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 431,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.17%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,659.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

