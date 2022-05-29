Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 709,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

NASDAQ:GFAI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.57. 2,293,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Guardforce AI has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.