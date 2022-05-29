HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAVLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 25,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,643. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

