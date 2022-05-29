HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.18 ($72.53).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €54.20 ($57.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

