Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Histogen stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. 712,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Histogen has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Equities analysts expect that Histogen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

