Hive One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.09 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $208.71 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 435,875,191 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

