HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HRIBF remained flat at $$50.09 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

