Horizon Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $79,737.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $79,737.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.42 or 0.08213592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00507434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.