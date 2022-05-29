Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 548.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,038.18 or 0.34102388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00499224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

