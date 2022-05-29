IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.89.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.10.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

