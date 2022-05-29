Illuvium Trading Down 7.4% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $177.39 million and $18.59 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $272.55 or 0.00930754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 624% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.83 or 0.17501409 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00501489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008740 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

