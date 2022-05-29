Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 72,641 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $267,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $455.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.44 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

